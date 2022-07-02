Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.