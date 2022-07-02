Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

