Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

