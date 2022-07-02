Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $397,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

