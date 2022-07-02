Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,225,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

