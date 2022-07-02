Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

