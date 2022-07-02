Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,416 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

