Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,277,105 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

