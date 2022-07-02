Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

CNC stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.