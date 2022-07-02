Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,609 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

