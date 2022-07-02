Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $616.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.