Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

