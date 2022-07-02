Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

MTZ stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

