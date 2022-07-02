Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

