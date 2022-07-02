Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average is $478.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.