Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 412,308 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.63 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.