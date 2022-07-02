Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72. TransUnion has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

