Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

