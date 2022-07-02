Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allegion by 27.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 29.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

