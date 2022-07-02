Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,926 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.66 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

