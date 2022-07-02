Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 15.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

