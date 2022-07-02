Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

