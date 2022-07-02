Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.