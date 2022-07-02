Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.