Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.