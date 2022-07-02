Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Shares of CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.57 and a 200 day moving average of $244.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

