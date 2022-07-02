Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,584 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE FCN opened at $183.73 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

