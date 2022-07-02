Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

CTAS opened at $376.71 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

