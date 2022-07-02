Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.