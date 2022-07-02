Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

