Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

