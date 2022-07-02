Paul Wierbicki Sells 4,614 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) Director Paul Wierbicki sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $22,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,096 shares in the company, valued at $39,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE RSI opened at $4.82 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

