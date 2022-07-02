Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

