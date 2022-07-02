Paychex, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.