PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

