PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $83,144.11 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $83,144.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,100,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,249,883.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

Shares of CNXN opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

