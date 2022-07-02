PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $83,144.11 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $83,144.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,100,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,249,883.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.
Shares of CNXN opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
