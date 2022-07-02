Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.