Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,882.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

