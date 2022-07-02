Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of TLK opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.