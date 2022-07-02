Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
PFC opened at GBX 109.10 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.17. The company has a market cap of £568.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.
About Petrofac (Get Rating)
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
