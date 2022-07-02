PFG Advisors Acquires New Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of PPA opened at $70.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

