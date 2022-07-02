PFG Advisors Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

