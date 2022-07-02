Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

