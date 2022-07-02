Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

