Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 1,964 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

TFC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

