Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 4,224 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

