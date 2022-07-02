Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

Shares of EQIX opened at $673.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $672.42 and its 200 day moving average is $716.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

