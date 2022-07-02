Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after buying an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

