Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $215.72 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

