Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

